Israeli embassy in Kyiv opened for first time since war began

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 23, 2022 09:46

Updated: JUNE 23, 2022 09:47

The staff of the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine, headed by Ambassador Michael Brodsky, opened the Embassy in Kyiv for consular services on Tuesday and Wednesday — for the first time since the beginning of the war.

Over 80 people received consular service from the staff in Kyiv, services were also provided in the city of Lviv.

"An Israeli diplomatic presence in Kyiv is very important to us and is another sign of Israel's support for Ukraine," Ambassador Brodsky said.

The consular service in Kyiv and Lviv will be open alternately by prior scheduling and registration. Information will be provided to people seeking services by phone: + 380677703536

S.Korea to provide $1m. humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 08:56 AM
Russian forces capture two settlements near Ukraine's Lysychansk
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 08:11 AM
China, Russia sailed 10 vessels near Japan's coasts -Japan's Def. Min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2022 07:40 AM
US prosecutors seek jail term of 30 to 55 years for Ghislaine Maxwell
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 07:00 AM
Six killed in helicopter crash in West Virginia
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 05:26 AM
Top US diplomat speaks with wife of WNBA star Griner, official says
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 04:27 AM
Uvalde police commander who delayed assault on shooter is put on leave
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 03:10 AM
US expanding monkeypox testing capacity as cases rise
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 01:41 AM
Explosion heard in Syria's Deraa city -state media
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 12:49 AM
Gaza work permit increase to be unsuspended on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 09:07 PM
Moscow vows response for US not allowing aircraft to pickup diplomats
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 06:31 PM
Rocket targets Emirati-owned gas field in Iraq - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 06:22 PM
Sa'ar to present term limit bill for gov't approval on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 05:00 PM
West Bank sovereignty bill falls
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 04:36 PM
Mitzpe Hagit settlement evacuated as wildfire spreads
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 04:18 PM
