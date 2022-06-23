Israeli embassy in Kyiv opened for first time since war began

The staff of the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine, headed by Ambassador Michael Brodsky, opened the Embassy in Kyiv for consular services on Tuesday and Wednesday — for the first time since the beginning of the war.

Over 80 people received consular service from the staff in Kyiv, services were also provided in the city of Lviv.

"An Israeli diplomatic presence in Kyiv is very important to us and is another sign of Israel's support for Ukraine," Ambassador Brodsky said.

The consular service in Kyiv and Lviv will be open alternately by prior scheduling and registration. Information will be provided to people seeking services by phone: + 380677703536