Israeli forces likely killed Al Jazeera journalist - UN rights office

Findings show that Israeli security forces fired the bullets that killed Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in May and not indiscriminate firing from Palestinians, a spokesperson for the UN human rights office said on Friday.

"It is deeply disturbing that Israeli authorities have not conducted a criminal investigation," Ravina Shamdasani told a briefing in Geneva.

Israeli and Palestinian officials have exchanged recriminations over the incident, which has heightened tensions.

The IDF, in its response to Shamdasan's statement, said it was, again, offering that the Palestinians give over the bullet that killed Abu Akleh for investigation.

"The Palestinian Authority does, from time to time, conduct joint investigations with Israel," said the IDF, "its refusal to do so now indicates what its true considerations are.

Akleh's death occurred during an IDF arrest raid, the IDF noted, adding that it has conducted its own thorough investigation and concluded that Akleh was not shot intentionally, that it was an accident, and it is impossible to know if it was Israeli or Palestinian.

"After the IDF proved it cannot investigate the incident by itself, including the false statement by IDF after Akleh died, and knowing that the military investigation is ineffective, we call for the opening of an international investigation that will get at the truth," Left-wing NGO Yesh Din said in response.

"I don't know on what basis Shamdasani has decided that IDF bullets killed Shireen Abu Akleh but it is deplorable and unacceptable," tweeted Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman.

"Israel has offered a solution that could have put an end to this debate but, in a not-so-surprising way, the other side rejected it.

"Their considerations are of no interest to me. The IDF needs to continue operating knowing it has full support," he concluded.