Coronavirus in Israel: 11,949 new cases, 293 in serious condition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 29, 2022 10:31

About 11,949 new cases of the novel coronavirus were discovered in Israel on Tuesday, according to a Wednesday morning update from the Health Ministry, with all tests coming out at a 32.31% positive rate.

293 people are currently in serious condition, of whom 49 are in critical condition, 41 are intubated, and one is connected to an ECMO machine.

The death toll stands at 10,946.

Ukraine War: Moscow-controlled Kherson readies referendum to join Russia
By REUTERS
06/29/2022 08:43 AM
Palestinian killed in combat with IDF in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2022 07:34 AM
US to allocate 296,000 vaccine doses for monkeypox to states
By REUTERS
06/29/2022 02:59 AM
German man leaves severed human head at courthouse
By REUTERS
06/29/2022 12:24 AM
Joint drills by US and allies are step toward 'Asian NATO,' - N.Korea
By REUTERS
06/29/2022 12:22 AM
Biden supports deal that will allow Finland, Sweden into NATO
By REUTERS
06/28/2022 11:17 PM
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death on terrorism charges
By REUTERS
06/28/2022 11:10 PM
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking
By REUTERS
06/28/2022 09:35 PM
Attempted stabbing attack in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2022 09:06 PM
Women's shelter bill passes first reading
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2022 07:02 PM
Oil tanker stopped by US in transit from Russian port to New Orleans
By REUTERS
06/28/2022 06:42 PM
Mumbai building collapse kills at least 19 with more feared trapped
By REUTERS
06/28/2022 06:29 PM
Lebanon to host Arab League meeting at weekend - report
By REUTERS
06/28/2022 06:19 PM
Russian hacker group says cyber attacks continue on Lithuania
By REUTERS
06/28/2022 04:29 PM
Death penalty for Israeli convicted of drug possession in UAE overturned
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2022 04:00 PM
