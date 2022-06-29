President Herzog met with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman this week

President Isaac Herzog met with Jordanian King Abdullah II in Amman on Monday, ahead of US President Joe Biden's planned visit to the region, it was revealed on Wednesday.

Herzog made the visit after being invited by Abdullah and the two discussed deep strategic issues at both bilateral and regional levels.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The two also addressed the protection of stable Israeli-Jordanian relations and the need for dialogue between all actors in the region.