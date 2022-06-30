The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Trump mulls endorsing Netanyahu in Israeli election

Trump was disappointed with Netanyahu when the latter congratulated Biden on his victory in the last presidential election.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 30, 2022 15:27

Updated: JUNE 30, 2022 16:00
U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Trump's address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Trump's address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Former US president Donald Trump would consider endorsing Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, in an interview with US cable channel Newsmax on Thursday.

Asked if he would support Netanyahu in an upcoming election, Trump said he may.

“I was disappointed with him in certain ways, but overall, I liked him very much and if he ran I would certainly give it some thought,” said Trump, who is thought to want to run for the presidency again in 2024.

“We’ll see what happens; I don’t know that that’s going to happen,” Trump added, with regards to a Netanyahu endorsement. “He disappointed me in certain ways, but he also did a very good job in other ways.”

In the four elections since 2019, Netanyahu campaigned on his close relationship with Trump and said his international stature was in “another league” compared to his political opponents.

THEN-US PRESIDENT Donald Trump winks at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a joint news conference in the White House in January. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)THEN-US PRESIDENT Donald Trump winks at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a joint news conference in the White House in January. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Trump and Netanyahu have known each other since the 1980s, when the latter was Israel’s ambassador to the UN and the former was a real estate magnate. Trump endorsed Netanyahu in a video posted to YouTube ahead of the 2013 election.

Throughout Trump’s presidency, both leaders made much of their close ties and their ability to work well together.

Trump's beef with Netanyahu

However, in an interview with an Israeli journalist released in December 2021, Trump said of Netanyahu: "F*ck him."

Trump was disappointed in Netanyahu for congratulating US President Joe Biden on his election victory in November 2020. Trump continues to maintain that he was the actual winner of the election.

"He was very early. Like earlier than most. I haven't spoken to him since."

Donald Trump

Netanyahu, in fact, waited over 12 hours after US news networks called the election for Biden, longer than many world leaders.

Trump said "nobody did more for Bibi" than he did, using Netanyahu's nickname.

"I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi. But I also like loyalty," he added.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Elections Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables
4

COVID-19’s 6th wave begins, with more seriously ill and more deaths

ONE OF THE trends during the COVID pandemic has been a tendency of social media to drive obsessive hot-takes around each new crisis.
5

Remember the rocket that crashed into the moon? It left a mark or two

A rocket body impacted the Moon on March 4, 2022, near Hertzsprung crater, creating a double crater roughly 28 meters wide in the longest dimension. LROC NAC M1407760984R; image enlarged 3x

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by