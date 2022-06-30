Trump mulls endorsing Netanyahu in Israeli election

Former US president Donald Trump would consider endorsing Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, in an interview with US cable channel Newsmax on Thursday.

Asked if he would support Netanyahu in an upcoming election, Trump said he may.

“I was disappointed with him in certain ways, but overall, I liked him very much and if he ran I would certainly give it some thought,” said Trump, who is thought to want to run for the presidency again in 2024.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“We’ll see what happens; I don’t know that that’s going to happen,” Trump added, with regards to a Netanyahu endorsement. “He disappointed me in certain ways, but he also did a very good job in other ways.”

In the four elections since 2019, Netanyahu campaigned on his close relationship with Trump and said his international stature was in “another league” compared to his political opponents.

THEN-US PRESIDENT Donald Trump winks at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a joint news conference in the White House in January. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Trump and Netanyahu have known each other since the 1980s, when the latter was Israel’s ambassador to the UN and the former was a real estate magnate. Trump endorsed Netanyahu in a video posted to YouTube ahead of the 2013 election.

Throughout Trump’s presidency, both leaders made much of their close ties and their ability to work well together.

Trump's beef with Netanyahu

However, in an interview with an Israeli journalist released in December 2021, Trump said of Netanyahu: "F*ck him."

Trump was disappointed in Netanyahu for congratulating US President Joe Biden on his election victory in November 2020. Trump continues to maintain that he was the actual winner of the election.

"He was very early. Like earlier than most. I haven't spoken to him since." Donald Trump

Netanyahu, in fact, waited over 12 hours after US news networks called the election for Biden, longer than many world leaders.

Trump said "nobody did more for Bibi" than he did, using Netanyahu's nickname.

"I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi. But I also like loyalty," he added.