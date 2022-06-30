Isfiya resident arrested for attacking bus driver

A resident of Isfiya was arrested on Thursday for attacking a bus driver and damaging the bus.

The driver stopped the bus at the station at the eastern entrance of Isfiya where the suspect was sitting. The driver honked in order to check if the suspect wanted to get on the bus and the suspect alighted and began violently attacking the driver and breaking windows.

The driver was lightly injured.