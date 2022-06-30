The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Kobi Mandelblit becomes new IDF censor

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 30, 2022 21:19

Brig.-Gen. Kobi Mandelblit assumed the position of head IDF censor on Thursday in a ceremony attended by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi.

"Doron, you are a man who loves the country, loves the profession and loves the army - this can be seen throughout your military service," said Kohavi. "You performed your job faithfully and together with the body you commanded, you often prevented a lot of damage. Kobi, I have no doubt you will perform the role responsibly and with the proper use of discretion. I am sure your professionalism will lead you to success."

Talks between Iran, Jordan and Egypt beginning in Baghdad - Iraqi FM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 07:54 PM
Isfiya resident arrested for attacking bus driver
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 04:47 PM
Russia's Medvedev says sanctions could be justification for war
By REUTERS
06/30/2022 04:19 PM
Biden: US to announce $800 million more weapons aid to Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/30/2022 04:16 PM
Masseur arrested for sexual offenses against man in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 03:54 PM
Ethiopia says gunmen killed 338 people in Oromiya region in June
By REUTERS
06/30/2022 03:51 PM
Man charged with stabbing his wife to death in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 02:27 PM
Sweden, Finland to sign NATO accession protocol on Tuesday, Stoltenberg says
By REUTERS
06/30/2022 02:26 PM
Indictment filed on man who sexually assaulted women who had ultrasound
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 02:11 PM
Six-month-old baby dies after being forgotten in car in Elad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 02:04 PM
Seven dead, 55 feared dead in massive eastern Indian landslide
By REUTERS
06/30/2022 12:29 PM
Shas leader Arye Deri's brother sentenced to 9 months community service
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 12:22 PM
Turkey records first case of monkeypox
By REUTERS
06/30/2022 10:47 AM
Israel to supply Cyprus will personal protective equipment systems
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 10:03 AM
