Bullet that killed Al-Jazeera reporter to be handed to US, says PA

The Palestinian Authority has agreed to hand over to the US the bullet that killed Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, PA Prosecutor-General Akram Khatib told the Qatati-owned Al-Jazeera network on Saturday.

The Americans will carry out a ballistic examination after receiving the bullet that was extracted from Abu Akleh's head shortly after her death in Jenin in May, Khatib said.

He emphasized that the bullet would not be handed over to Israel.

The decision to transfer the bullet to the US came after a phone call between PA President Mahmoud Abbas and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week, Palestinian sources confirmed.

Abu Akleh, 51, was a US citizen who worked for Al-Jazeera for the past two decades. She lived in east Jerusalem.

This is a developing story.