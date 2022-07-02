The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bullet that killed Al-Jazeera reporter to be handed to US, says PA

Abu Akleh, 51, was a US citizen who worked for Al-Jazeera for the past two decades.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: JULY 2, 2022 20:36

Updated: JULY 2, 2022 20:51
Shireen Abu Akleh (photo credit: AL JAZEERA)
Shireen Abu Akleh
(photo credit: AL JAZEERA)

The Palestinian Authority has agreed to hand over to the US the bullet that killed Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, PA Prosecutor-General Akram Khatib told the Qatati-owned Al-Jazeera network on Saturday.

The Americans will carry out a ballistic examination after receiving the bullet that was extracted from Abu Akleh's head shortly after her death in Jenin in May, Khatib said.

He emphasized that the bullet would not be handed over to Israel. 

The decision to transfer the bullet to the US came after a phone call between PA President Mahmoud Abbas and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week, Palestinian sources confirmed.

Abu Akleh, 51, was a US citizen who worked for Al-Jazeera for the past two decades. She lived in east Jerusalem. 

This is a developing story.



