Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced the appointment of Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Hayat to the position of head of the National Public Diplomacy Directorate. Hayat will replace Elad Tene.

Hayat has been a diplomat at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2001. He has held a number of positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Consul General in Miami, spokesman for the Israeli embassies in Spain and Argentina and director of the Central America and Caribbean Department.

