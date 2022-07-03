The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Suspect arrested in shooting in Copenhagen mall

Multiple injuries have been reported in the incident.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 3, 2022 20:08

Updated: JULY 3, 2022 20:35
An ambulance and armed police stand outside Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022 (photo credit: RITZAU SCANPIX/OLAFUR STEINAR RYE GESTSSON/REUTERS)
An ambulance and armed police stand outside Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022
(photo credit: RITZAU SCANPIX/OLAFUR STEINAR RYE GESTSSON/REUTERS)

A suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting at Field's shopping mall in Copenhagen on Sunday evening, according to Copenhagen police. Multiple injuries have been reported in the incident.

Video reportedly from the scene showed crowds of shoppers running through the mall as shots were heard being periodically fired in the background. Photos from the scene showed a large presence of emergency services at the site.

"We currently do not have the opportunity to tell more about the person's identity," said police after announcing the arrest. "We are massively present in Fields and are working to form an overview. We will update here as soon as we can."

People leave Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022 (credit: RITZAU SCANPIX/OLAFUR STEINAR RYE GESTSSON/REUTERS) People leave Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022 (credit: RITZAU SCANPIX/OLAFUR STEINAR RYE GESTSSON/REUTERS)

Police asked the public not to arrive at the scene and for those in the mall to shelter in place until police reach them.

"Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious," tweeted Lord Mayor of Copenhagen Sophie Hæstorp Andersen. 

"#Israel stands firmly with #Denmark after the horrendous shooting attack at #Fields. Our hearts are with all Danes tonight, in hope everyone is safe at their houses. May all the wounded recover fully and swiftly," tweeted Davy Antebi, deputy ambassador of Israel to Denmark.

Metro service in the area has been halted due to the ongoing incident.

A concert by Harry Styles was set to take place at an arena nearby later in the evening.



Tags police denmark shooting
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
4

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
5

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by