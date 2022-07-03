Suspect arrested in shooting in Copenhagen mall

A suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting at Field's shopping mall in Copenhagen on Sunday evening, according to Copenhagen police. Multiple injuries have been reported in the incident.

Video reportedly from the scene showed crowds of shoppers running through the mall as shots were heard being periodically fired in the background. Photos from the scene showed a large presence of emergency services at the site.

"We currently do not have the opportunity to tell more about the person's identity," said police after announcing the arrest. "We are massively present in Fields and are working to form an overview. We will update here as soon as we can."

People leave Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022 (credit: RITZAU SCANPIX/OLAFUR STEINAR RYE GESTSSON/REUTERS)

Police asked the public not to arrive at the scene and for those in the mall to shelter in place until police reach them.

"Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious," tweeted Lord Mayor of Copenhagen Sophie Hæstorp Andersen.

"#Israel stands firmly with #Denmark after the horrendous shooting attack at #Fields. Our hearts are with all Danes tonight, in hope everyone is safe at their houses. May all the wounded recover fully and swiftly," tweeted Davy Antebi, deputy ambassador of Israel to Denmark.

Metro service in the area has been halted due to the ongoing incident.

A concert by Harry Styles was set to take place at an arena nearby later in the evening.