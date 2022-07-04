The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Abu Akleh bullet test inconclusive but IDF likely responsible, US claims

The test was reportedly conducted Sunday night at the US embassy in Jerusalem, with American and Israeli representatives present.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 4, 2022 16:28

Updated: JULY 4, 2022 17:12
Shireen Abu Akleh (photo credit: AL JAZEERA)
Shireen Abu Akleh
(photo credit: AL JAZEERA)

Testing of the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin in May was inconclusive, the US State Department announced on Monday. Nevertheless, the US said that after examining additional information and reviewing the investigations held by the IDF and the Palestinian Authority, it was "likely" that the Palestinian-American journalist was killed from gunfire originating in Israeli positions. 

"After an extremely detailed forensic analysis, independent, third-party examiners, as part of a process overseen by the US Security Coordinator (USSC) could not reach a definitive conclusion regarding the origin of the bullet that killed Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh," the State Department statement read. "Ballistics determined that the bullet was badly damaged, which prevented a clear conclusion. "

Ballistics tests are performed on bullets to identify signature markings unique to specific firearms. A photo released by Al Jazeera of the bullet that killed Abu Akleh showed the projectile to have an odd deformation, though largely intact. According to Al Jazeera, The round reportedly ricocheted on the inside of Abu Akleh's helmet. The IDF said on Monday that the bullet was deformed and in a condition that the markings did not allow for proper inspection.

"In addition to the forensic and ballistic analysis, the USSC was granted full access to both Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Palestinian Authority (PA) investigations over the last several weeks," said the State Department. "By summarizing both investigations the USSC concluded that gunfire from IDF positions was likely responsible for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh. The USSC found no reason to believe that this was intentional but rather the result of tragic circumstances during an IDF-led military operation against factions of Palestinian Islamic Jihad."

Several media outlets have released reports analyzing open-source intelligence surrounding the event. The Washington Post, New York Times, Bellingcat and CNN also reached the conclusion that the IDF was likely responsible for firing the bullet.

The IDF did not acknowledge the USSC statement regarding the likely culpability of Israeli forces, but said that Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi had ordered the military to "continue to operate, investigate and investigate the incident using all the tools at our disposal and with a commitment to transparency and truth-telling."
According to Reuters Palestinian officials said that the US administration was stalling in announcing the truth of the shooting, and that Israel had killed Abu Akleh and must be held responsible.

Abu Akleh was killed in Jenin during a gun battle between IDF soldiers and Palestinian gunmen on May 11. Initial  Investigations into who fired the fatal bullet produced no results, but the Palestinian Authority asserted that the results of its review put the blame on IDF soldiers. 

Palestinian Authority Attorney-General Akram Khatib announced that the bullet had transferred to a US team of experts on Saturday, and on Sunday military spokesman Brig.-Gen. Ran Kochav asserted that the examination of the projectile would be performed by Israel with "an American presence."

The PA had initially refused to allow the bullet to be transferred to Israeli investigators, but relented prior to the arrival of US president Joe Biden for his Middle East trip. 


Tags Israel IDF Palestinian Shireen abu Akleh
