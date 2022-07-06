A Syrian militant working with the Syrian Army was killed in an alleged Israeli drone strike in Quneitra in southwestern Syria on Wednesday, according to the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV.

The strike reportedly targeted a location west of Hader, near the Israeli border and the city of Majdal Shams. Initial reports by Syrian media indicated that the militant killed in the strike was named Farid Fouad Mustafa.

Syrian officials have not responded to the reports as of yet.