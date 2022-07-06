The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
UK deputy ambassador detained by IRGC on espionage claims

Video footage released by the IRGC claimed to show the deputy ambassador near a site where Iran was conducting missile exercises.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JULY 6, 2022 21:15

Updated: JULY 6, 2022 21:43
UK Embassy in Tehran before reopening in 2015 (photo credit: Hamed Malekpour/Tasnim News Agency)
UK Embassy in Tehran before reopening in 2015
(photo credit: Hamed Malekpour/Tasnim News Agency)

The deputy head of the United Kingdom's mission in Iran, Giles Whitaker, and a number of other diplomats were detained by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on claims of spying and taking samples of soil from a "prohibited area," Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

Video from IRGC claiming to show UK deputy ambassador and other diplomats near military sites in Iran (Credit: Fars News Agency)

Video footage released by the IRGC claimed to show the deputy ambassador near a site where Iran was conducting missile exercises.

In January 2020, then UK ambassador to Iran, Rob Macaire, was arrested at a vigil for the 176 people who were killed when a Ukraine International Airlines aircraft was shot down by the IRGC. Protests broke out throughout Iran, including in Tehran, after the plane was downed.

Macaire was released and returned to London for a period of about three weeks before returning to Iran in February 2020. Simon Shercliff is the current British ambassador to Iran.



