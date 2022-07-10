Chikli may join Likud pending his resignation, court finds

MK Amichai Chikli will with near-certainty be able to run as part of the Likud in the next election if he resigns in the next three-four days, according to an agreement reached in the Jerusalem District Court on Sunday.

Chikli said to The Jerusalem Post that he indeed intends to resign.

The decision means that Chikli will most likely be inserted into the list of an existing party, most likely the Likud, and will not form his own party.

This is a win for the Likud bloc, since an independent party led by Chikli may not have passed the election threshold and may have wasted votes that now will go to the Likud.

Chikli announced last June that he did not support Alternate Prime Minister and Yamina head Naftali Bennett's decision to form a government that included the center-left and an Arab party.

MK Amichai Chikli reacts during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on January 19, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Knesset Committee voted on April 25 to deem Chikli a deserter based on his consistent votes against his party, Yamina.

The law says that a deserter may not run in the following election with an existing party. However, if a Knesset member resigns immediately after being deemed a deserter he will not suffer the sanctions that usually apply to a deserter.

But the law does not clarify what "immediate" means, and it could mean immediately following a final ruling after an appeal, and not necessarily immediately after the Knesset Committee's discussion.

The Knesset's representative thus agreed that due to specific circumstances of the case, if Chikli resigns within the next "few days" it will fall within the definition of "immediate".

The representative of Yamina opposed the agreement, arguing that it was a "prize" for Chikli and against the law's meaning.

The judges agreed with the Knesset representative's opinion.

Based on the judges opinion, the judges decided to XXXX the appeal, but providing that Chikli decides to resign he most likely will be allowed to join the Likud.

Chikli's attorney argued during the hearing that the law was specifically meant to prevent cases where MKs are given "political bribes" in order to switch. Chikli repeatedly turned down offers from the opposition and therefore did not meet this category.

Representatives of the Knesset Committee and of Yamina, however, argued that the law's purpose was broader and meant to prevent a case where an MK consistently acts against his party but refuses to resign.

This was exactly Chikli's case, and was thus equivalent to holding a stick at both ends and clearly qualified as desertion, Yamina's attorney argued.

Chikli's resignation will mean that former MK Yomtob Khalfon will return to the Knesset.

Chikli's insertion into the Likud will also be a positive development for current Yamina head Ayelet Shaked, who now will not have to fight another right-wing party led by Chikli.