Netanyahu Trial: Prosecution can hear testimony on jewelry for Sara

Klein an aide of billionaire tycoon Arnon Milchan, had previously testified that Benjamin Netanyahu had made a direct request to her to give his wife any gifts she asked for.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JULY 11, 2022 09:36

Updated: JULY 11, 2022 10:35
Sara Netanyahu at the Netanyahu's defamation trial against former prime minister Ehud Olmert, June 12, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Sara Netanyahu at the Netanyahu's defamation trial against former prime minister Ehud Olmert, June 12, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Testimony about how key Case 1000 witness Hadas Klein was involved in supplying jewelry to Sara Netanyahu, wife of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will be allowed to be heard, ruled the Jerusalem District Court on Monday in favor of the prosecution.

The defense had opposed allowing the new testimony because it was not part of the original indictment. However, once the court allowed the prosecution to amend the indictment, having deemed the new evidence potentially relevant to the verdict, the court also decided that her testimony was relevant as well.

Klein an aide of billionaire tycoon Arnon Milchan, had previously testified that Benjamin Netanyahu had made a direct request to her to give his wife any gifts she asked for, short of a free apartment, assuring her it was legal.

“Mr. Netanyahu called me from his office,” said Klein. “I said to him that I had been [unfairly] hit with threatening screams [by Sara Netanyahu], and that I had received a very difficult call over something where I had done nothing wrong. He said to me that I just did not understand,” and that Klein should give Sara all of the cigars and champagne she wanted because they had gotten it approved by a legal adviser.

Klein has been testifying as part of the public corruption trial in Case 1000, the “Illegal Gifts Affair,” against the former prime minister. Klein’s testimony marks a transition away from media bribery in Case 4000, the “Bezeq-Walla Affair, which has dominated the trial since witnesses started testifying a year ago.
Hadas Klein, aide to Arnon Milchan, arrives to a court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on July 5, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Hadas Klein, aide to Arnon Milchan, arrives to a court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on July 5, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)


