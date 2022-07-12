Erdan to UNSC: Condemn Hezbollah's drone 'provocation' over gas rig

The UN Security Council must condemn the Hezbollah drone operation targeting the Karish gas rig in Israel's territorial waters last week, Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan wrote in a complaint to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Carried out using Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the drone launch toward the gas rig was a "provocation in an attempt to damage Israeli civilian infrastructure," Erdan wrote in the letter. "It may lead to an escalation in the region and the international community must sharply condemn it."

"Israel does not seek an escalation," Erdan wrote, "However, we will not accept violations of our sovereignty and will take any necessary steps to protect Israeli citizens," the ambassador noted.