Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44 billion merger

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 13, 2022 00:06

Updated: JULY 13, 2022 00:07

Twitter Inc TWTR.N sued Elon Musk on Tuesday for violating the $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share, according to a court filing.

"Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he - unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law - is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away," said the lawsuit.

On Friday, Musk said he was terminating the deal because Twitter violated the agreement by failing to respond to requests for information regarding fake or spam accounts on the platforms, which is fundamental to its business performance

Ukraine ministry: ships passing through Danube Bystre rivermouth
By REUTERS
07/13/2022 12:04 AM
US Justice Dept launches task force for women's reproductive rights
By REUTERS
07/12/2022 11:57 PM
UK government to block plan to hold confidence vote - opposition
By REUTERS
07/12/2022 06:40 PM
US FAA in contact with SpaceX after fire in booster rocket
By REUTERS
07/12/2022 06:31 PM
COVID-19 pandemic remains international public health emergency – WHO
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 04:34 PM
Amichai Chikli quits Knesset, clears path to join Netanyahu's Likud
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 02:13 PM
Likud MK joins international Russia-Ukraine mediation task force
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 02:11 PM
Israeli delegation, Italy defense chiefs meet in Rome
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 12:42 PM
Benny Gantz speaks with Egyptian intel chief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 11:57 AM
At least 12 wounded by shelling in Ukraine's Mykolaiv – Governor
By REUTERS
07/12/2022 11:01 AM
Britain's Labour to put forward no confidence motion on Tuesday – source
By REUTERS
07/12/2022 09:30 AM
IDF, Shin Bet arrest two in Palestinian village near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 09:04 AM
Erdan to UNSC: Condemn Hezbollah's drone 'provocation' over gas rig
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 08:12 AM
Japan govt to consider possible regulations on handmade guns
By REUTERS
07/12/2022 05:12 AM
UK PM Johnson's replacement to be announced on Sept 5
By REUTERS
07/11/2022 09:49 PM
