Twitter crashes, users worldwide can't access site

Users around the world are reporting technical difficulties on Twitter in which they are not able to access the social media website.

While some report that they have been logged out, others say that they get an "over capacity" error message, or that the Twitter dashboard simply isn't loading and is instead presenting an error message saying, "Something went wrong. Try reloading."

