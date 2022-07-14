Terrorist infiltration in the Beit Horon settlement a false alarm

Sirens sounded on Thursday afternoon in the Israeli West Bank settlement of Beit Horon.

Residents of the settlement were told to lock themselves inside after an unrecognized suspect was seen approaching the fence which surrounds the settlement.

Entrances to the settlement were blocked as Israel Police and Border Police forces rushed to the scene. According to a witness in Beit Horon, a Jewish man climbed the fence and asked for water after his vehicle seemingly broke down.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

No danger was posed to the residents.