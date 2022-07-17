3 cases of coronavirus variant BA.2.75 found in Israel

Three cases of the BA.2.75 coronavirus variant were found in Israel, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

One of the patients had recently returned from India and the other two had returned from France.

