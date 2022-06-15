The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Almost 50% of COVID-19 cases in Israel from BA.5 variant -health committee

The Health Committee, headed by MK Idit Silman, is holding a discussion on the situation of COVID-19 infections and the treatment of post-COVID.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 15, 2022 10:56

Updated: JUNE 15, 2022 11:07
CORONAVIRUS ‘CZAR’ Prof. Salman Zarka attends a press conference in Jerusalem on Sunday (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
CORONAVIRUS ‘CZAR’ Prof. Salman Zarka attends a press conference in Jerusalem on Sunday
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Almost 50% of people infected with COVID-19 in Israel have the new BA.5 variant - the variant produces a relatively mild disease among young people, but is showing a rise in hospitalization, according to the head of the COVID-19 committee, Prof. Zarka.

BA.5 COVID -19 variant

"Almost 50% of people infected with COVID-19 have the new BA.5 variant now - the variant produces a relatively mild disease among young people, but we're seeing a rise in hospitalization. The important thing now is to maintain at-risk populations and populations aged 60 and over," Prof. Zarka said.

"With the Delta variant, the vaccine worked in 90% of cases and in Omicron 70%, in the new variant the vaccine is already less effective in resisting infection but does protect from severe illness," he explained.

Reinstating the obligation to wear masks in enclosed spaces is being considered and a new regulation that will allow a supervised home inspection to be done over the phone, among other regulations, will be brought to the committee's approval.

"We encourage the public to wear masks indoors. This is what I personally do and this is what I tell everyone around me, even outside of the hospital. We are considering returning regulations that require wearing masks indoors," Prof. Zarka stated.

"We are considering returning regulations that require wearing masks indoors."

Prof. Zarka

Health committee

The Health committee, headed by MK Idit Silman, is holding a discussion on the situation of COVID-19 infections and the treatment of post-COVID on Wednesday.

The committee is working to expand testing stations for next week. In addition, a supervised home inspection is being considered. "We have conducted talks with many companies on the subject and we will ask the committee to approve these regulations on Monday," Prof. Zarka added.

"These regulations will allow a supervised home inspection that will be done over the phone and so those who do said inspections will be regulated and registered in the Ministry of Health." 

The BA.5 variant was first detected in South Africa in February of this year, although it is likely it did not actually originate there. Rather, due to Israel performing more genetic sequencing tests on COVID-19 samples than many other countries, this was just the first place that it was detected through genetic sequencing.

The BA.5 variant has been classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization as well as by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, according to a report from Reuters last Wednesday.

A recent report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that the BA.5 variant now accounts for 7.6% of all new COVID-19 cases, with similar data coming from elsewhere including Germany, which has reported that an estimated 10% of all new cases are the BA.5 subvariant.

Data from some other countries are more concerning, however, with Portugal reporting that the BA.5 variant is responsible for 80% of all cases.

Similar to the original Omicron variant, the BA.5 subvariant is once again more transmissible than its predecessors but also causes milder illness than previous variants such as Delta. 

Shira Silkoff contributed to this report



Tags Israel health COVID-19 Assuta Health Idit Silman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
4

Israelis have a gas after claims Iran killed Mossad agent named 'Fart'

Mossad seal
5

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by