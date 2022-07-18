Lapid, Bar Lev: No change to Israel Police shoot-to-kill procedures

Israel Police officers are authorized to fire in order to kill when in a life-threatening situation and there will not be any changes made to this policy, Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev stated in a joint statement released on Monday afternoon.

The statement came following calls to investigate the police procedures for opening fire following the killing of Israel Police officer Barak Meshulam over the weekend by a Palestinian driver.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

During the meeting between the two government officials, Lapid thanked Bar Lev for the day-to-day work of the police and security forces and said they have his full backing.

They also discussed the handling of the fight against crime in the Arab sector, as well as additional security challenges that the country is currently facing.