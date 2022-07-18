A total of 48 people have been admitted to the hospital on Monday suffering from severe food poisoning after attending a wedding on Saturday in an event hall operating without a license.

After attending a wedding in Zarzir in northern Israel earlier this week, multiple guests began experiencing symptoms of a form of food poisoning known as Shigella and were treated at Haemek Medical Center.

An initial inspection carried out by the Health Ministry has shown that the wedding hall was operating with a health license, and all operations have ceased as a result. The owner of the hall has been summoned to a hearing at the Health Ministry.

Symptoms of Shigella include high fever, stomach cramps and bloody diarrhea, and start between one to two days after coming into contact with the bacteria. The infection will usually clear up within five to seven days after symptoms begin.