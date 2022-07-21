2 suspects assault security guard in Petah Tikva, steal firearm

Two suspects arrived at a supermarket in Petah Tikva and attacked the store's security guard, stealing his gun before fleeing the scene, according to police reports on Thursday morning.

Detectives from the Petah Tikva police station opened an investigation, and are currently looking for the suspects and gathering evidence at the scene.

