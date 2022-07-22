Man killed, two children wounded in Tira shooting

A 40-year-old man was killed and his two children, aged 6 and 10, were moderately and severely injured when they were shot in their vehicle in the town of Tira on Friday night, Ynet reported.

An MDA team arrived on the scene, provided first aid, including CPR on the man, and evacuated the wounded to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba. Police opened an investigation into the incident.

MDA ambulance (illustrative) (credit: Yanir Yagana)

"The wounded man was unconscious and suffered from a penetrating and bleeding injury to his torso," said MDA paramedic Morshad Gabali. "We immediately began providing medical treatment, including stopping the bleeding, quickly put him in an intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital while performing CPR, at which point his condition was critical."

"In addition, 2 children, aged 10 and 6, who were seriously and moderately injured, were also evacuated from the scene."

Maariv Online contributed to this report.