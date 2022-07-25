Israel Police and the Shin Bet arrested nine people from east Jerusalem over the past few weeks on suspicion of being involved with Hamas and working for the organization in Jerusalem, an Israel Police spokesperson reported on Monday.

The police investigation revealed that the suspects were allegedly in constant contact with Hamas and were being instructed and funded to carry out Hamas plans in Jerusalem.

