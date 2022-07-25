The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Russian police detain opposition politician Gozman in Moscow

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 25, 2022 15:21

Russian police detained Leonid Gozman, an opposition politician, on Monday, his lawyer said, after a criminal case was opened over his alleged failure to inform the authorities swiftly enough about his citizenship of Israel.

"At the entrance to the Frunzenskaya metro station, he was detained by metro police officers," Gozman's lawyer, Mikhail Biryukov, said on Facebook.

Gozman was the last leader of the small Union of Right Forces political party, which brought together free-market reformers such as Anatoly Chubais, who has left Russia, and Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead in 2015 close to the Kremlin.

Last month Gozman was officially listed as what Russia terms "a foreign agent" - a person who receives money from foreigners or is under the influence of foreigners. He has been placed on a federal wanted list, the interior ministry said. It was not immediately clear why.

Israeli journalist Boaz Bismuth announces run for Likud list - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2022 03:10 PM
China confirms warnings to US on Pelosi's possible Taiwan visit
By REUTERS
07/25/2022 12:15 PM
Israeli security forces arrest people suspected of working for Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2022 11:13 AM
Tehran won't turn on IAEA cameras until nuclear deal is restored
By REUTERS
07/25/2022 10:51 AM
Man arrested for alleged sexual, physical assault of special needs kids
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2022 09:26 AM
Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine gets EU approval
By REUTERS
07/25/2022 08:55 AM
Bus veered off a bridge in Kenya leaving 34 people dead
By REUTERS
07/25/2022 08:52 AM
Break the Wave: IDF arrests seven terror suspects in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2022 07:39 AM
Tapuah terrorist attack thwarted, Palestinians shoot at Israeli forces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2022 09:24 PM
Kuwaiti emir's son named prime minister
By REUTERS
07/24/2022 09:19 PM
Brazil's Bolsonaro officially launches re-election bid
By REUTERS
07/24/2022 07:35 PM
Biden's health is improving, no close contacts tested positive for COVID
By REUTERS
07/24/2022 04:32 PM
Joint drill between Israeli, Italian air force begins
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2022 02:15 PM
Indictment postponed for IDF officer who filmed female soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2022 01:11 PM
Philippines police reports two deaths in university graduation shooting
By REUTERS
07/24/2022 12:35 PM
