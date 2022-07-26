The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Russia: Fate of Jewish Agency in hands of Justice Ministry

The Jerusalem-based Jewish Agency for Israel is the largest Jewish non-profit organization in the world.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 26, 2022 11:03

Updated: JULY 26, 2022 11:16
A view shows a sign at the entrance to a Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, in Moscow, Russia July 21, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)
A view shows a sign at the entrance to a Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, in Moscow, Russia July 21, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)

It is up to Russia's Ministry of Justice to take a decision on the fate of the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency, which helps Jews emigrate to Israel, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a TV interview on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Justice earlier requested the liquidation of the Russian branch of the Agency. 

"It's a question for the Ministry of Justice, that's the information I have. It definitely is a legal matter," Zakharova said when asked about the fate of the organization.

In Israel, the Prime Minister's Office stated on Tuesday morning that earlier this month on July 5, Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged greetings, as reported in Russian media.

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade on Victory Day, in Red Square, in May. (credit: SPUTNIK/REUTERS) RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade on Victory Day, in Red Square, in May. (credit: SPUTNIK/REUTERS)

On Sunday of this week, Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned during a meeting that the forced closure of the Jewish Agency’s offices in Russia will have a serious impact on Israel-Russia relations.

"Relations with Russia are important to Israel, [but] the Jewish community in Russia is large and important and comes up in every diplomatic discussion with the government in Moscow,” he said.



