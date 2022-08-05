Gantz updates US secretary of defense on Gaza escalations

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke to the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday night.

Gantz gave an operational update to Austin about Operation Breaking Dawn and the efforts that will be taken to restore peace in the Gaza Strip.

Gantz also told Austin that Israel is working tirelessly to protect itself and its citizens and will act in a focused and determined manner against terrorists in order to reach its goals.