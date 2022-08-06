Ben Gvir to make Temple Mount visit on Sunday for Tisha Be'Av

Otzma Yehudit head MK Itamar Ben Gvir will be allowed to visit Temple Mount on Sunday morning to observe Tisha Be'av, the MK confirmed Saturday night.

Ben Gvir's visit was coordinated with the Knesset officer and Israel Police a week ago, he said.

"We cannot give to the Jihadi terror - We are the rightful owners of the State of Israel and as long as we act like it, our enemies will get the message," the MK added.