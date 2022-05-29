The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The 'Jews are defiling Al Aqsa' narrative is inciting antisemitism - opinion

While I visited the Temple Mount this week, I had one persistent thought: how can the mere presence of a Jew cause defilement?

By YIFA SEGAL
Published: MAY 29, 2022 22:34

Updated: MAY 29, 2022 22:46
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City April 27, 2022 (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City April 27, 2022
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

As Jews and Israelis, we have gotten used to the fact that there are religious extremists, large and powerful masses of people, who passionately hate us just because of the circumstances of our existence. Somehow, and sadly, we are not even shocked at the messaging anymore. We've come to expect it from them. The greater problem is the support they seem to have successfully enlisted from some of those who are considered Western liberals.

These liberals, including many in the mainstream media, academia, and government, accept without question the claim that the mere presence of a Jew on the Temple Mount is in and of itself a potential problem. The de facto acceptance of this claim is fueling antisemitism around the globe.  

Not only is it accepted that the presence of a Jew on the Temple Mount is a defilement, but it is also accepted that a Jew, just by being there, is causing a provocation.  When more Jews decide to visit this site, they are said to aggravate the situation, provoking Muslim worshipers to commit violent acts. The violence, it is said, is completely understandable; the Jews brought it upon themselves.  Should the Jews respond to the violence, they are told that they are just adding insult to injury.  The Jews are expected to bow their heads and accept this treatment. They are told it's their fault, their responsibility, and that they deserve it.   

Simply because we are Jewish, our presence and our desire for life and liberty can be problematic. We shouldn't make ourselves too visible or heard too loudly. We can be Jewish if we insist, but we had better be quiet about it.    

The Temple Mount is one of the most ancient sites in the world. The site is beautiful and filled with history.  It has incredible educational, architectural, spiritual, and religious value. There is so much to see and so much to learn, for everyone.

Walking up there, I couldn't stop thinking of my unquestionable freedom to visit churches, pagodas, ancient temples, and even the Vatican in my global travels. However, somehow my presence there, in the city of Jerusalem, the capital of my country, is considered a problem, one that can apparently justify violence.

We ourselves have fallen victim to this outrageous claim rooted in hatred and prejudice.  In our desperation to avoid violence, we are willing to limit non-Muslims' rights and make concessions. However, I believe there is a deep misunderstanding of the underlying message this is sending to the world and a lack of awareness as to how it is being used against us, not just with regard to the Temple Mount and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but also how it is inflaming antisemitism globally.

The underlying message here is that the presence of Jews can be provocative, problematic, and deserving of a violent response. The message here is that it's alright, under certain circumstances, to limit Jews' rights. The fundamental human rights that we supposedly believe in aren't always relevant to Jews. Access can be restricted to Jews on certain occasions, the right to pray can't exist everywhere, and discrimination is unavoidable at times.  Jews are a different "animal." We need to be wary of them; they can bring about riots and violence. They don't always know their place.

This is the message that is heard by many in the West, and it's no wonder there is such a rise in antisemitism as a result. If it's legitimate to view Jews this way in one context, it's legitimate in others as well.

Enough is enough! It's time to change our mindset.  If human beings are allowed to access a certain site, it should be totally unacceptable to restrict access to some based on their religion. That this is happening in 2022 in a democratic country is unprecedented. That a guard would be allowed to inquire about one's religion upon entering a site? That certain religions are allowed to pray at this religious site, but others are prohibited?

For example, imagine security guards standing at the entrance to the Western Wall, inquiring about a person's faith and denying entry to any non-Jew, and then denying them the right to pray. If this happened, it would be considered outrageous!

By allowing this claim to be perceived as legitimate and accepting it as the status quo, we're adding fuel to the antisemitic fire, and it must stop!

 Yifa Segal, Esq.  is an International Director at UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI). Ms. Segal served as the Chief of Staff of Israel's Ambassador to the US and the Founder and CEO of the International Legal Forum (ILF).

This op-ed is published in partnership with a coalition of organizations that fight antisemitism across the world. Read the previous article by Yifa Segal.



Tags Jerusalem temple mount access temple mount jerusalem al-aqsa antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
4

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.
5

Texas school shooting: 19 students, two teachers killed

People react outside the Sgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, US May 24, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by