Malka Leifer case: Court endorses suspended sentence for Litzman in plea deal

Former minister and United Torah Judaism MK Ya’acov Litzman's sentence will be eight-months in prison and an NIS 3,000 fine.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: AUGUST 8, 2022 17:15

Updated: AUGUST 8, 2022 18:51
Yaakov Litzman at the weekly cabinet meeting, March 2020. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Yaakov Litzman at the weekly cabinet meeting, March 2020.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Former minister and United Torah Judaism MK Ya’acov Litzman was sentenced by the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court to an eight-month suspended jail sentence for three years as well as a NIS 3,000 fine for breach of public trust on Monday as part of a plea deal with the prosecution in the Malka Leifer case. 

Other charges against him were dropped in January. 

In parallel to the deal and the negotiations, Litzman announced in December 2021 that he would not run for the Knesset again due to his age (he was 73 at the time), though there are Knesset members far older than him. 

There had been suspicions that he would reduce his future involvement as a public official as part of such a deal just as Shas Party leader Arye Deri did by resigning from the Knesset in 2021 as part of a plea bargain.

In May 2021, former attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit announced that he would likely indict Litzman.

Malka Leifer (credit: MAARIV/AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES)Malka Leifer (credit: MAARIV/AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES)

Mandelblit was due to retire only days before the Litzman plea deal was announced and has been reaching a number of deals to “clear his desk” in the lead-up to that date.

What was the Malka Leifer case?

Litzman was suspected of having used his influence when he was health minister to prioritize the interests of private individuals over the needs of the general public. He served in that capacity from 2015-17 and from 2019-20.

He allegedly prolonged the delay in the extradition of accused pedophile Malka Leifer to Australia and was said to have tried to prevent the closure of a food establishment that he visited.

The convicted legislator is suspected of pressuring the Jerusalem District psychiatrist at the time into falsely stating that Leifer was mentally unfit to be extradited to Australia to stand trial. She was eventually deported in January 2021 to Melbourne, where she faces 74 separate charges of child sexual abuse.

In the second case, which was closed as part of the plea deal, Litzman had been suspected of helping the food establishment Beit Israel to remain in operation despite a Health Ministry order that it should be closed.

A bribery charge originally included in the indictment had already been dropped in May 2021.

“In these two cases, Litzman took advantage of his political and ministerial power to advance the interests of private individuals,” Mandelblit said in the May 2021 statement.

Litzman’s office responded in January that it “believed fully that he is innocent and welcomed the decision to drop the bribery charge.”

“Litzman’s door is always open, and he will continue to serve as a trusted servant to Israeli citizens,” it said.

Litzman eventually quit the last Knesset before his court hearing, which avoided a situation where the prosecution would seek a finding of moral turpitude against him.

The Justice Ministry declined repeated requests to explain its basis for closing the restaurant affair.

Multiple pro-women and anti-corruption groups attacked the plea deal as being too lenient.

Labor MK Gilad Kariv said in January that the deal should have included a finding of moral turpitude to discourage future offenders – even if Litzman quits the Knesset.

Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.



Tags Knesset bribery prison Ya'acov Litzman sexual abuse Malka Leifer
