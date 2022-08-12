The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Anti-aircraft fire targets drone over Lebanon - report

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: AUGUST 12, 2022 00:27

Anti-aircraft fire targeted a drone over the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon on Thursday night, according to Lebanese reports.

Initial reports indicated that Hezbollah was responsible for the fire and that an Israeli drone was targeted. The reports did not indicate that the drone was hit.

US Attorney General Garland confirms FBI investigating Trump
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 11:21 PM
Armed person attempted to breach the FBI Cincinnati building
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 07:02 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on school in Kabul
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 06:46 PM
Ukraine expects $3 billion US financial aid in August
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 05:25 PM
Iraq supplying Lebanon with fuel for electricy another year
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 05:20 PM
Airline luggage lag foils Israeli drug smuggling bid
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 01:48 PM
Israel-Korea line to reopen in January 2023
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2022 01:44 PM
US gasoline prices fall below $4 for first time since March
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 10:23 AM
Gazprom will ship 41.6 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 10:04 AM
Taiwan rejects China's 'one country, two systems' plan for the island
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 07:10 AM
UK police arrest man on terrorism charges at Luton airport
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 02:04 AM
Forty-two Malian soldiers killed in suspected Islamist attack
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 12:26 AM
N.Korea's Kim declares victory in battle against COVID-19
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 12:23 AM
Pelosi says US House will pass Inflation Reduction Act on Friday
By REUTERS
08/10/2022 11:48 PM
FedEx plane lands safely in Israel after declaring emergency
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/10/2022 08:21 PM
