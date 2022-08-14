Former IDF Chief of Staff Eisenkot to join Gantz and Sa'ar's party

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot announced that he is joining Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Justice Minster Gideon Sa'ar's joint party and will run on their list in the upcoming elections.

Around two weeks remain until the deadline for registering a new party to compete in the elections for the 25th Knesset, with a month left to submit party lists to the Central Election. And on Sunday morning, the former IDF Chief of Staff announced his intention to run with the two politicians in their new party after it was widely reported that he was considering entering the political system in recent months.

The new list, which includes Eisenkot, Gantz and Sa'ar, was renamed to be the "State Camp," (Hamachane Hamamlachti in Hebrew) and will be headed by Gantz. Sa'ar will be in second place, with Eisenkot coming in third.

The party's announcement regarding the news stated that "the union will form the basis for the establishment of a broad and stable state government that will bring an end to the ongoing political crisis, the closure of the rift between the parts of Israeli society and the promotion of the national interests of the State of Israel in security, economy, internal security and education."

New Hope Party head Gideon Sa'ar and Blue and White head Benny Gantz announce merger, July 10, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

As part of the agreement signed between the three on Saturday night, it was decided that immediately after the elections, the State Camp will begin to regulate its institutions and will hold democratic internal elections in preparation for the elections to the 26th Knesset.

The former Chief of Staff will be bringing forward additional candidates to the party list, although their identities have not yet been published.