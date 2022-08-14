The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Former IDF Chief of Staff Eisenkot to join Gantz and Sa'ar's party

The new list, which includes Eisenkot, Gantz and Sa'ar, was renamed to be the State Camp, and will be headed by Gantz.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, ARIK BENDER/MAARIV
Published: AUGUST 14, 2022 09:01

Updated: AUGUST 14, 2022 09:34
THEN-CHIEF OF staff Gadi Eisenkot speaks at a conference in 2018. (photo credit: FLASH90)
THEN-CHIEF OF staff Gadi Eisenkot speaks at a conference in 2018.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot announced that he is joining Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Justice Minster Gideon Sa'ar's joint party and will run on their list in the upcoming elections.

Around two weeks remain until the deadline for registering a new party to compete in the elections for the 25th Knesset, with a month left to submit party lists to the Central Election. And on Sunday morning, the former IDF Chief of Staff announced his intention to run with the two politicians in their new party after it was widely reported that he was considering entering the political system in recent months.

The new list, which includes Eisenkot, Gantz and Sa'ar, was renamed to be the "State Camp," (Hamachane Hamamlachti in Hebrew) and will be headed by Gantz. Sa'ar will be in second place, with Eisenkot coming in third.

The party's announcement regarding the news stated that "the union will form the basis for the establishment of a broad and stable state government that will bring an end to the ongoing political crisis, the closure of the rift between the parts of Israeli society and the promotion of the national interests of the State of Israel in security, economy, internal security and education."

New Hope Party head Gideon Sa'ar and Blue and White head Benny Gantz announce merger, July 10, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) New Hope Party head Gideon Sa'ar and Blue and White head Benny Gantz announce merger, July 10, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

As part of the agreement signed between the three on Saturday night, it was decided that immediately after the elections, the State Camp will begin to regulate its institutions and will hold democratic internal elections in preparation for the elections to the 26th Knesset. 

The former Chief of Staff will be bringing forward additional candidates to the party list, although their identities have not yet been published.



Tags Benny Gantz gideon sa'ar israeli politics Israel Elections gadi eisenkot Elections 2022
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
5

Gantz approves draft of over 25,000 reservists after IDF strikes in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by