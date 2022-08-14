The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Alleged Israeli airstrikes target Tartus on Syrian coast - report

The reported strikes come just days after Israeli tanks reportedly targeted Hezbollah posts along the Syrian border.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: AUGUST 14, 2022 21:06

Updated: AUGUST 14, 2022 21:29
Missile fire is seen over Damascus, Syria January 21, 2019. (photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
(photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted sites near Tartus on the coast of Syria on Sunday evening, with multiple explosions heard in the city, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

The strikes were reportedly carried out by Israeli jets from over Lebanon.

The reported strikes come just days after Syrian media reported that Israeli tanks had targeted observation posts in Syria's Quneitra region near the border with Israel, injuring three people. Opposition-affiliated media claimed that the posts belonged to Hezbollah.

Flyers warning the Syrian military against cooperating with Hezbollah and Iranian militias were also dropped in the area on Friday, according to Syrian reports.

An Israeli Air Force F-35 flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots at the Hatzerim air base in southern Israel, June 27, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)An Israeli Air Force F-35 flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots at the Hatzerim air base in southern Israel, June 27, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Recent alleged Israeli strikes in Syria

Before the reported tank strikes in Quneitra, the last alleged Israeli strikes reported in Syria targeted sites near Damascus in late July, killing at least five Syrian soldiers and at least seven members of Hezbollah and other Iran-backed militias.

The strikes targeted a temporary warehouse containing electronic parts and chips used in missiles and drones on the outskirts of the Set Zaynab area, south of Damascus, as well as an air defense battery west of the capital, according to the Syrian Capital Voice news site. The strike reportedly hit the warehouse as members of Hezbollah and another pro-Iran militia were meeting to receive the parts and transport them to their final destination.

This is a developing story.



