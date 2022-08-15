The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner's appeal for release rejected - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 15, 2022 17:19

Updated: AUGUST 15, 2022 17:21

The appeal of hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh to an Israeli court for his release from administrative detention was rejected on Monday, according to Palestinian reports.

Awawdeh was transferred from a prison in Ramla to Shamir Medical Center last week after his health condition deteriorated, according to Israeli and Palestinian reports.

Awawdeh has been on a hunger strike for over 155 days. Palestinian prisoner organizations have warned that Awawdeh is in danger of dying and that Israel will be held responsible if he dies. An Israeli defense official told Army Radio on Sunday that Awawdeh's life is not at risk.

While Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhala had said that Israel had agreed to release Awawdeh as part of a ceasefire agreement reached to end Operation Breaking Dawn, Israeli officials have stated that they made no promise to release him. Despite Nakhala's claim, Islamic Jihad official Mohammad al-Hindi stated later that the ceasefire agreement only required Egypt to make an effort to have Awawdeh released and did not require that he actually be released.

France says all its troops battling Islamists in Mali have now left
By REUTERS
08/15/2022 05:01 PM
Russia will facilitate IAEA mission to Ukrainian nuclear plant - FM
By REUTERS
08/15/2022 04:14 PM
Brittney Griner defense team appeal against Russian drugs conviction
By REUTERS
08/15/2022 11:49 AM
Beit Shemesh Talmud Torah principal arrested on suspicion of abuse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2022 11:05 AM
Nuclear deal can be reached if Iran's red lines are respected
By REUTERS
08/15/2022 09:31 AM
White House to circulate Afghanistan memo defending US withdrawal -Axios
By REUTERS
08/14/2022 06:58 PM
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands -EMSC
By REUTERS
08/14/2022 05:07 PM
School trips to Poland frozen amid dispute
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2022 03:44 PM
5.6 magnitude earthquakes hit China
By REUTERS
08/14/2022 12:18 PM
US Vice President Kamala Harris to attend former Japanese PM funeral
By REUTERS
08/14/2022 08:06 AM
Gunmen open fire at entrance to Rachel's Tomb
By MAARIV ONLINE
08/14/2022 12:18 AM
Israel Elections: Hadash re-elects Odeh as head, Touma-Sliman and Cassif
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2022 04:39 PM
Hezbollah official: Group does not know anything about attack on Rushdie
By REUTERS
08/13/2022 03:50 PM
Russia claims full control of Pisky village in Ukraine's Donetsk region
By REUTERS
08/13/2022 01:15 PM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Philippine islands region
By REUTERS
08/13/2022 10:24 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by