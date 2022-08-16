Israeli man falls to his death while on a trip in Ecuador

A 20-year-old Israeli fell to his death in Ecuador on Monday while climbing Cotopaxi Pichincha, according to the Israeli embassy in Ecuador.

The family was informed, and the process to bring the man back to Israel has been set in motion.

