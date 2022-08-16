Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko earned a second straight gold medal in the 200m Individual Medley at the European Championships Monday night in Rome.

ISRAEL'S ANASTASIA GORBENKO reacts after swimming the women's 200m individual medley final last night at the European Aquatics Championships at Stadio Olimpico del Nuoto in Rome. (credit: ANTONIO BRONIC/REUTERS)

Gorbenko, 19, who won the 2021 title in the same event Budapest, jumped out to an early lead and held on to take first place in 2:10.92 minutes, edging the Netherlands’ Marrit Steenbergen (2:11.14m) and Italian Sara Franceschi (2:11.38m) on the podium.

