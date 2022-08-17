Lapid speaks with Erdogan after normalization agreement

Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday night, hours after Israel and Turkey announced that they would return to full normalization of relations, including reinstating ambassadors and consuls-general.

The two thanked each other for the recent development of relations between the two countries and congratulated each other on the decision to return to full normalization of relations.

