IDF chief of staff reveals 3rd country was attacked during Breaking Dawn

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi (Lt.-Gen.) said in a speech at a conference of department heads at the Education Ministry, that during Operation Breaking Dawn the IDF attacked a third country while operating in Gaza, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

"Ten days ago, the IDF struck with great precision Tayseer Jabari, who is an arch-terrorist, and at the same time carried out a wave of arrests in the West Bank, and at the same time attacked a third country, and defended of the rest of the country's borders," Kohavi said.

"If there is no operation, then there is defense. This is a very complex task that we must not take for granted. You saw the thwarting of Jabari, an arch-murderer, in a 14-story building and we carried out the task or 20 Givati soldiers who have to be very precise and at a very high level of risk," he added.

Tayseer al-Jabari

Tayseer al-Jabari, the top Islamic Jihad commander killed in the Israeli bombing of an apartment in the Gaza Strip during Operation Breaking Dawn, was in charge of the terrorist group’s rocket arsenal and was its primary coordinator with Hamas.

He replaced Baha Abu Al-Ata, another Islamic Jihad commander, who Israel killed in a similar airstrike in November 2019.

Jabari, 50, had been a member of Islamic Jihad for decades, climbing the ranks of the terrorist group that is backed by Iran and whose leaders reside in Syria.