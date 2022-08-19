The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ukraine's Zelensky, irked by interpreter, translates own comments

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 19, 2022 00:38

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, irked by a translator's failure to interpret his comments properly into English at a major news conference, on Thursday took over the job himself.

Zelensky - who prefers to speak Ukrainian in public - acted after the interpreter cut short his remarks during an event with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Turning towards the interpreter, he said pointedly: "And I said about the window of possibilities. I said that it couldn't be solved because ... we see each day guns and firing from the Russian side."

He continued: "And I said 'Slava Ukraini' (Glory to Ukraine)."

"Glory to Ukraine," the translator quickly replied.

"Thank you so much. It's important," Zelensky said with evident irritation.



