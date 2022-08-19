The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police arrest seven in West Bank overnight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 19, 2022 09:54

Five wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities and planning an attack were arrested by IDF, Border Police and Shin Bet on Thursday night in the villages of Tamon and Tubas.

In the village of Tubas, several people threw Molotov cocktails and shot at Israeli forces who returned fire.

In addition, IDF and Shin Bet arrested two wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities in the village of Hizma.

There were no casualties among Israeli forces.

The arrested persons were taken for further investigation.



Russian Jewish Agency closure hearing postponed by one month
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2022 10:46 AM
China's actions around Taiwan increase risk - US Air Force secretary
By REUTERS
08/19/2022 10:31 AM
Russia shells Kharkiv to keep Ukraine's troops from front line - UK
By REUTERS
08/19/2022 09:42 AM
Israeli modeling agent suspected of sex crimes arrested in Amsterdam
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2022 09:36 AM
Child shot by stray bullet in northern Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2022 07:56 AM
Xi, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, says Indonesia's Widodo
By REUTERS
08/19/2022 03:20 AM
Biden admin readies about $800 mln in additional security aid to Ukraine
By REUTERS
08/19/2022 01:22 AM
N.Korea leader's sister says North will never deal with S.Korea's offer
By REUTERS
08/19/2022 12:44 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky, irked by interpreter, translates own comments
By REUTERS
08/19/2022 12:38 AM
IDF to reinforce structure of Joseph's Tomb following violent clashes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2022 10:46 PM
Gantz, US congressman Deutch discuss US-Israel bond, Iran and Palestine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2022 10:01 PM
Erdogan discusses ways to end Ukraine war with Guterres, Zelensky
By REUTERS
08/18/2022 07:24 PM
Imam of Lod ends hunger strike after Shin Bet promises release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2022 05:26 PM
Zelensky: UN must ensure security of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
By REUTERS
08/18/2022 04:50 PM
China warns US against pursuing trade talks with Taiwan
By REUTERS
08/18/2022 11:07 AM
