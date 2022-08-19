IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police arrest seven in West Bank overnight

Five wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities and planning an attack were arrested by IDF, Border Police and Shin Bet on Thursday night in the villages of Tamon and Tubas.

In the village of Tubas, several people threw Molotov cocktails and shot at Israeli forces who returned fire.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In addition, IDF and Shin Bet arrested two wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities in the village of Hizma.

There were no casualties among Israeli forces.

The arrested persons were taken for further investigation.