Herzog speaks with Erdogan after full restoration of Israel-Turkey ties

Israeli President Isaac Isaac Herzog spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday after the restoration of full diplomatic ties between Israel and Turkey, Herzog's office announced.

The presidents reportedly welcomed the development, and Erdogan thanked Herzog for his efforts to restore relations since entering office.

In turn, Herzog thanked Erdogan for his role in securing the deal to allow for the export of Ukrainian wheat despite the ongoing war with Russia.