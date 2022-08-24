The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ex-Republican Crist wins Democratic nod to oppose DeSantis for Florida governor

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 24, 2022 04:03

US Representative Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor of Florida, emerged on Tuesday as the Democrat who will try to unseat sitting Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in the November general election.

Voters cast ballots in state primaries in Florida, New York and Oklahoma to choose party nominees for the Nov. 8 midterm elections, which will determine the balance of power in the House of Representatives and Senate in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

New York also held the first competitive congressional election since the Supreme Court overturned national abortion rights.

Crist, 66, who drew endorsements from Democratic leaders including US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, bested state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Edison Research projected. With 78% of the vote counted, Crist had 59.1% vs. 35.4% for Fried.

A longtime DeSantis critic in state politics, Fried had sought to rally support as a candidate intent on protecting abortion rights after the Supreme Court in June overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

Crist, who served a single term as a Republican Florida governor, portrayed himself as a candidate ready to unify the state after DeSantis' focus on culture war issues, including LGBTQ rights.

Recent polling data shows DeSantis leading Crist by several percentage points.

Meanwhile, Val Demings, another House Democrat, will square off against Republican Marco Rubio in Florida's Senate race, after defeating three rivals in the state's Democratic primary election, according to a projection by Edison Research. With 77% of the vote in, Demings had just under 85% of the vote.

Most opinion polls show Rubio leading Demings by several points to double digits, according to the tracking website FiveThirtyEight.com.

DeSantis, widely viewed as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, and Rubio, a former presidential hopeful, had no primary opponents.

In a Republican Senate primary run-off in Oklahoma, U.S. Representative Markwayne Mullin beat former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon for the party nomination to replace retiring Senator Jim Inhofe, Edison projected. With 32% of the vote in, Edison said Mullin defeated Shannon by 66.6% to 33.4%.

Mullin and Shannon are both loyalists of former President Donald Trump and the winner will likely succeed to office in November.

Nancy Pelosi's husband pleads guilty to drunken driving in California
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 01:58 AM
Taliban impose 'harsh' limits on Afghans' religious freedom -US panel
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 01:34 AM
Mexico, Cuba report rare deaths of two patients with monkeypox
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 01:12 AM
Israeli infiltrates into Jordan, returned by police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2022 10:23 PM
IAEA says it could visit Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in days
By REUTERS
08/23/2022 08:37 PM
Defense Minister Gantz to visit US, Japan on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2022 06:44 PM
Decision to forgive student loan debt could come as soon as this week
By REUTERS
08/23/2022 05:53 PM
Justice Department opens investigation into violent arrest in Arkansas
By REUTERS
08/23/2022 05:15 PM
India fires officers for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan
By REUTERS
08/23/2022 04:21 PM
Canada sanctions Russian officials, defense entity over Ukraine invasion
By REUTERS
08/23/2022 04:09 PM
1 killed, 7 wounded in explosion in southern Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2022 04:06 PM
Grain silos damaged in Beirut Blast collapse further - report
By REUTERS
08/23/2022 08:44 AM
US believes Russia is planning strikes on Ukraine infrastructure soon
By REUTERS
08/23/2022 02:53 AM
US rejects Ukraine demand of blanket visa ban on Russians
By REUTERS
08/22/2022 11:16 PM
US says it raised concerns to Saudi Arabia over activist's sentencing
By REUTERS
08/22/2022 11:11 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by