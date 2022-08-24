The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Biden announces $3 bln in military aid for Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 24, 2022 14:52

The United States is providing Kyiv nearly $3 billion for weapons and equipment in Washington's "biggest tranche of security assistance to date," US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, six months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The approximately $2.98 billion in military aid "will allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.



Ex-deputy Kirschenbaum's bribery sentence shortened to 7.5 years
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2022 02:22 PM
Israel Police, IDF thwart weapon smuggling near Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2022 02:00 PM
Head of Russian-controlled Ukrainian town killed in car bomb
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 11:30 AM
Break the Wave: Security forces arrest 14 on suspicion of terrorism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2022 08:38 AM
Russian politician detained for criticising Ukraine invasion
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 05:43 AM
Ex-Republican Crist wins Democratic nod to oppose DeSantis for FL gov
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 04:03 AM
Nancy Pelosi's husband pleads guilty to drunken driving in California
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 01:58 AM
Taliban impose 'harsh' limits on Afghans' religious freedom -US panel
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 01:34 AM
Mexico, Cuba report rare deaths of two patients with monkeypox
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 01:12 AM
Israeli infiltrates into Jordan, returned by police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2022 10:23 PM
IAEA says it could visit Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in days
By REUTERS
08/23/2022 08:37 PM
Defense Minister Gantz to visit US, Japan on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2022 06:44 PM
Decision to forgive student loan debt could come as soon as this week
By REUTERS
08/23/2022 05:53 PM
Justice Department opens investigation into violent arrest in Arkansas
By REUTERS
08/23/2022 05:15 PM
India fires officers for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan
By REUTERS
08/23/2022 04:21 PM
