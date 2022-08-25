Yair Lapid briefed by Mossad chief on Iran nuclear deal intel

Prime Minister Yair Lapid was briefed by Mossad director David Barnea on Israel's intelligence challenges on Thursday, namely the Iran nuclear deal negotiations in Vienna.

The Mossad chief briefed Lapid on the current state of affairs and the risks posed by a potential return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Earlier on Thursday, The Jerusalem Post reported that the nuclear talks could be headed into their tenth round, after the US declined some of the Islamic Republic’s latest demands.