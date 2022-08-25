10th round of Iran talks may be on the way after US response

Iran nuclear talks could be headed into their tenth round in Vienna after the US declined some of the Islamic Republic’s latest demands.

Tehran responded to what the nuclear talks’ coordinator, the EU, said was a “final text” of a deal to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action last week.

Their demands focused mostly on ensuring that future presidents US will not be able to leave the deal as Donald Trump did in 2018, something that US President Joe Biden cannot legally promise. Iran also seeks guarantees that Western corporations will do business with the Islamic Republic, having been disappointed in their reluctance to do so after 2015.

“In our eyes, [the Iran deal] does not meet the standards set by President Biden himself: preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear state." Prime Minister Yair Lapid

The US response, delivered on Wednesday, "falls short of Iran's expectations," Politico reported, quoting an anonymous source familiar with the US response. "Now we have to see if they realize this is as good as it gets or decide to push for more."

Details of the US response were unavailable on Thursday, but Washington has generally been unable to provide guarantees Iran seeks that Western companies will do business with them or that the next administration will not bring back sanctions.

A general view shows Palais Coburg where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place in Vienna, Austria, August 4,2022. (credit: REUTERS/LISA LEUTNER)

What's included in the latest Iran deal draft?

The latest draft of the Iran deal states that foreign companies can continue working in Iran for two-and-a-half years in the case of a party to the deal leaving.

In addition, the Biden administration plans to maintain Trump-era sanctions on Iran and Iranian entities, such as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, for human rights violations and support for terrorism, which could deter Western businesses from opening operations in Iran. The IRGC, which is behind Iran's exports of terrorism and support for proxy militias throughout the Middle East, is a key part of Iran's "revolutionary economy," playing a role in many major industries in the country.

The new deal reportedly circumvents sanctions on non-American companies that work with businesses that have transactions with IRGC-owned companies.

The text also stipulates that not all of Iran's advanced centrifuges will be shipped to another country, allowing Tehran to quickly return to uranium enrichment in case Washington departs the deal again.

Separate from its response to the text, Iranian officials have said they will not join the nuclear deal until the International Atomic Energy Agency closes its investigation into traces of enriched uranium found outside of declared nuclear sites. IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, however, said this week that the probes will not end until Iran provides satisfactory answers to his agency’s inquiries, and the US reiterated that position.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic began a “detailed review of the American sides’ comments, and…will announce its views in this regard to the coordinator after completing the review.”

Lapid responds to Iran deal draft

Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned earlier Wednesday that Biden would not be fulfilling his commitment to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon if it joins the Iran deal as it stands.

“In our eyes, [the Iran deal] does not meet the standards set by President Biden himself: preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear state,” Lapid said.

The prime minister pointed out that, rather than accept or reject the supposedly final draft, Iran made more demands and called for additional concessions.

“This is not the first time this has happened. The countries of the West draw a red line, the Iranians ignore it, and the red line moves,” Lapid lamented.

National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata was in Washington this week, meeting with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. Defense Minister Benny Gantz is expected to meet with Sullivan on Friday.

Lapid also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose countries are parties to the Iran talks, in recent days, and said he has a “close, almost daily, dialogue with the UK.” Israeli officials have also recently discussed the deal with its other non-Iran parties, Russia and China.

A renewed nuclear deal will free up $100 billion annually for Iran to spend on spreading instability and terrorism around the globe, the prime minister warned.

“On the table right now is a bad deal; it would give Iran $100 bn. a year,” Lapid said in a briefing to foreign press. “This $100 bn. a year that will be used to undermine stability in the Middle East and spread terror around the globe. This money will fund the Revolutionary Guards…It will fund more attacks on American bases in the Middle East. It will be used to strengthen Hezbollah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad. This money will go to the people who are trying to kill authors and thinkers in New York. And of course, it will be used to strengthen Iran’s nuclear program.”

Lapid warned that acceding to Iran’s demands endangers the IAEA’s independence.

“It creates huge political pressure on them to close open cases without completing a professional investigation,” he said.

Lapid repeated that Israel “will act to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear state.”

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for limitations on its nuclear program. Those restrictions expire over time, ending in 2030. Limits on the manufacture of advanced centrifuges are due to expire next year. The deal does not address Iran’s sponsorship of terrorism, proxy warfare, ballistic missile program or other malign actions.

Iran far surpassed the JCPOA’s restrictions for stockpiling and enriching uranium, enriching to 60% purity when only 3.25% is permitted. Weapons-grade uranium is 90% enriched.