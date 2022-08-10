Iranian IRGC member charged for plot to kill John Bolton

A member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has been charged with attempting to hire hitmen to murder former national security advisor John Bolton in an apparent retaliation attempt for the January 2020 assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, the US Justice Department announced on Wednesday.

Shahram Poursafi, aka Mehdi Rezayi, a resident of Tehran, Iran, attempted to pay individuals in the US $300,000 to murder Bolton in Washington, DC or Maryland on behalf of the Quds Force, according to court documents.

On October 22, 2021, Poursafi asked a US resident he had previously met online to take photographs of Bolton, claiming that the photos were for a book he was writing. The US resident told the IRGC member that they could introduce him to another person who would take the pictures for $5,000-10,000 and later introduced him to an associate.

On November 9, the IRGC member contacted the associate on an encrypted messaging app and then directed them to a second encrypted messaging app for further communications. According to court documents, he offered the associate $250,000 to hire someone to "eliminate" the former national security advisor and this amount was later negotiated up to $300,000.

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Poursafi added that he had an additional "job," for which would pay $1 million. The Justice Department announcement did not detail what this job was.

“The Justice Department has the solemn duty to defend our citizens from hostile governments who seek to hurt or kill them,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “This is not the first time we have uncovered Iranian plots to exact revenge against individuals on US soil and we will work tirelessly to expose and disrupt every one of these efforts.”

“Iran has a history of plotting to assassinate individuals in the US it deems a threat, but the US Government has a longer history of holding accountable those who threaten the safety of our citizens,” said Executive Assistant Director Larissa L. Knapp of the FBI’s National Security Branch. “Let there be no doubt: The FBI, the US government, and our partners remain vigilant in the fight against such threats here in the US and overseas.”