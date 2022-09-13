Israel elections: Ayelet Shaked to spearhead Habayit Hayehudi list

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked has agreed to a deal that will see her lead right-wing party Habayit Hayehudi for the upcoming election to the Knesset, Israeli media reported early Tuesday morning.

This marks a return for Shaked to the party she left with former prime minister Naftali Bennett back in 2018 to form what would eventually become Yamina. An agreement was signed by the minister and Habayit Hayehudi chairman Yossi Brodny and will have to be approved by the party's central committee.

Earlier this week, Shaked announced she had ended the short-lived political union with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, with Hendel taking the Zionist Spirit name