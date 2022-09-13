Several suspects arrested in assassination of IRGC colonel

A number of suspects have been arrested in the May assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodayari, Iranian judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayshi told Iranian media on Tuesday.

"Several people have been identified and a legal order has been issued in connection with this issue," said the spokesman, noting that these assassinations are often networked and require "diligent investigations."

The details of the case are still classified, according to Setayshi.

Assailants on a motorcycle shot and killed the Quds Force member in front of his home on Mojahedin Eslam Street in the capital city of Tehran, according to Iranian reports. Iranian officials blamed Israel for the assassination.

An Iranian security source told the Iranian news outlet Jadeh Iran that Khodayari was prominent in the country’s military industry, especially concerning drones. Khodayari was reportedly involved in planning attacks on Jews and Israelis worldwide.